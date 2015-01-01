ENTERTAINMENT - FOOD - CARNIVAL - SPONSORS -BUSINESS EXPO - CRAFTERS

GuerinFest 2019 CountdownCountdown

2019

 

 

Mark your calendars!

Thursday, August 22   5:00-10:00 pm
Friday, August 23   5:00-10:30 pm
Saturday, August 24   2:00-10:30 pm
Sunday, August 25   2:00-10:00 pm

General Information

  • This event will be held outdoors
  • A $5 donation is suggested for anyone over 18
  • Ride specials are available
  • Lawn chairs are allowed and encouraged
  • Carnival ride tickets will be sold on site
  • Beer and wine tickets will be sold to patrons over 21 in the Beer Tent
  • Food vendors will only accept cash payment
  • ATMs will be available on site
  • Street parking will be available

2018 Photo Gallery

 

2017 Photo Gallery

 

2016 Photo Gallery


Dynamic Content

This area will pull in the "Right Nav".

Please do not edit this area.