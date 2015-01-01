

ENTERTAINMENT - FOOD - CARNIVAL - SPONSORS -BUSINESS EXPO - CRAFTERS GuerinFest 2019 CountdownCountdown 2019 Mark your calendars! Thursday, August 22 5:00-10:00 pm Friday, August 23 5:00-10:30 pm Saturday, August 24 2:00-10:30 pm Sunday, August 25 2:00-10:00 pm General Information This event will be held outdoors

A $5 donation is suggested for anyone over 18

Ride specials are available

Lawn chairs are allowed and encouraged

Carnival ride tickets will be sold on site

Beer and wine tickets will be sold to patrons over 21 in the Beer Tent

Food vendors will only accept cash payment

ATMs will be available on site

Street parking will be available

2018 Photo Gallery

2017 Photo Gallery 2016 Photo Gallery





Dynamic Content



This area will pull in the "Right Nav".



Please do not edit this area.